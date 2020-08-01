Police seek suspect wanted in catalytic convert theft in Menomonee Falls

Police are investigating the theft of catalytic converters in the near W. Silver Spring Road and Park Drive in Menomonee Falls early morning hours of July 19.

An unknown suspect arrived and left in a white 2001-2005 Hyundai Elantra sedan with a missing front passenger hubcap, according to police.

If you have any information or know of similar incidents with this suspect or vehicle, please contact Officer Koch with the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700 regarding case 20-022149.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com.