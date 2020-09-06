Police seek man who forced 2 to make ATM withdrawals at gunpoint

Milwaukee police need help to identify and locate a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery near Astor Street and Brady Street on Aug. 29.

According to police, the robber entered the victim's vehicle and ordered him to an ATM at gunpoint -- forcing the victim and his passenger to withdraw money from their accounts.

Police described the man as black, between the ages of 28 and 30, standing 5'8" to 5'9" tall, weighing 160 pounds. He was unshaven, wearing a white baseball cap with, "No (expletives) given)" embroidered on it, clear square glasses, a blue surgical mask, a white T-shirt with an "American" design on the chest, white pants with red and blue spray-painted circles, white shoes and two gold chains around his neck with an emblem attached.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact police.