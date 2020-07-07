Police seek man wanted for robbery of store near 91st and Appleton

MILWAUKEE -- Police need the public's help identifying and locating a man wanted for the robbery of a store near 91st Street and Appleton Avenue on Monday, July 6 around 10 p.m.





Police described him as an African American man, 20 to 25 years old, standing 6' tall and weighing 170 to180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, black T-shirt, black mask, blue pants with white stripes down the side and multi-colored shoes. He was carrying a Roundy’s bag.



His vehicle was described as a silver Saturn Vue.



Police said he entered the business threatening to cause harm and obtained property. He then fled in the vehicle.



If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360, or call Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.