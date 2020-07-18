Police seek help identifying woman who stole from Woodman's in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS -- Recognize her? Police need help identifying and locating a woman who stole seven bottles of liquor and a package of cookies from Woodman's in Menomonee Falls around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15.





Police described her as a white woman, between the ages of 30 and 40, standing 5’8” tall.



According to police, she concealed the liquor in a blue backpack prior to exiting the store and fleeing in a maroon or red Chrysler Town and County with no registration plates, driven by an unknown male black subject.









Anyone with information was asked to please contact Menomonee Falls police.