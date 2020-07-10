Police seek help finding Milwaukee woman last seen in 2004

MILWAUKEE -- Police are asking for the public’s help in locating long term missing Irene R. Schaefer who was last seen on August 4, 2004, near S. 76th Street and W. Kearney St.









Schaefer is described as a white female, 69 years old, 5’2”, 140 pounds, blonde hair and green eyes.



Schaefer is known to frequent the area of N. 24th Place and W. Nash Street.



If anyone has any information about Schaefer’s whereabouts please contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7401.