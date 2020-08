Police are asking for help locating Janitza Burgos who was last seen on February 6, 2020 near S. 60th Street and W. Adler Street on Milwaukee's west side.

Janitza is described as a Hispanic female, 14 years of age, 4’8”, 105 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Janitza, you are asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7401.