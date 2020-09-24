Police seek gas theft suspect(s) who struck Kwik Trip 3 times

article

Police need your help to identify suspect(s) who they say have driven off without paying for gasoline pumped into their vehicle -- and this happened three times at the Kwik Trip on Silver Spring Drive in Menomonee Falls.

Officials say the thefts happened on Sept. 19 around 8:30 p.m, Sept. 22 around 7:10 p.m., and Sept. 23 around 3:50 p.m.

On Sept. 19 the suspect(s) were in a tan early 2000’s model Ford Explorer -- and on Sept. 22 and 23 the suspect(s) were in a 2020 Nissan Sentra SV. Both vehicles were bearing registration plate AFB6812.

The owner of that registration plate was contacted and discovered the front plate of her vehicle had been stolen.

Police say these suspect(s) may also be involved in recent entries to autos in the area.

If anyone has any information on the suspect(s) please contact Officer Ruhlman of the Menomonee Falls Police Department at (262) 532-8700, reference case 20-029855.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

