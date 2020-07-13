Police seek assistance identifying suspect wanted in armed robbery

MILWAUKEE -- Police are asking for help identifying and locating the suspect wanted in an armed robbery that occurred on Sunday, July 12 around 9:45 p.m., near N. 92nd Street and W. Bluemound Road.









The suspect is described as a white male, 28-32 years of age and 5’10”-6’00”. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt wrapped around his head, sunglasses, white facemask, red or orange gloves, black t-shirt, gray sweatpants and black socks. He implied he had a weapon.



The suspect entered the business, demanded and obtained property. The suspect fled northbound on N. 92nd Street from W. Bluemound Road.



Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.