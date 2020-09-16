Police seek 4 who pushed victim down and stole her puppy

article

Milwaukee police are looking for four people who pushed a victim down and stole her puppy on Wednesday morning, Sept. 16 near Richards Street and Chambers Street.

It happened around 10 a.m.

According to police, the four exited a vehicle, pushed the victim to the ground and took her puppy -- re-entering the vehicle and fleeing southbound.

The puppy, a 2-month-old pit bull named Jasmine, has two black spots on her back and a black and white tail. She was wearing a purple collar and a purple leash.

The four sought by investigators were described by MPD as follows:

Anyone with information is asked to please contact MPD or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or the P3 Tips App for a cash reward.