Police seek 4 who pushed victim down and stole her puppy
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for four people who pushed a victim down and stole her puppy on Wednesday morning, Sept. 16 near Richards Street and Chambers Street.
It happened around 10 a.m.
According to police, the four exited a vehicle, pushed the victim to the ground and took her puppy -- re-entering the vehicle and fleeing southbound.
The puppy, a 2-month-old pit bull named Jasmine, has two black spots on her back and a black and white tail. She was wearing a purple collar and a purple leash.
The four sought by investigators were described by MPD as follows:
Advertisement
Anyone with information is asked to please contact MPD or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or the P3 Tips App for a cash reward.