Police search for suspect involved in pursuit, crash near 95th and Brown Deer

Brown Deer police attempted a traffic stop of a white Honda Odyssey for suspicious activity when the driver fled. Police gave chase and the vehicle crashed near N. 95th Street and West Brown Deer Road in the City of Milwaukee around 7 p.m. Saturday, August 21.

Police say the driver and lone occupant of the car, fled the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a Black male in his late-20s to early 30s, at least 6-feet tall, medium build, wearing a black shirt, black pants, blue boxers and red shoes.

While officers were on the scene, an unknown subject fired shots, but no one was injured. It is undetermined if the suspect was the one who fired at officers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brown Deer Police Department at 414-371-2900 and reference #20-008664