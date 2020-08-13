Police say incident near 91st and Appleton was not an abduction; 'victim' found safe

article

Milwaukee police on Thursday, Aug. 13 asked for help locating a woman wanted in a possible abduction near 91st Street and Appleton Avenue Wednesday afternoon. Initially, police said the victim was walking near a business in the area when she was approached, physically engaged, grabbed and placed in a vehicle.

In an update Thursday afternoon, police said the victim was found safe, and it was determined this was not an abduction.

MPD thanked the public for their assistance in this case.