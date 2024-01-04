Police resign; Big Bend village board looks at future

Six officers have now resigned from the Big Bend Police Department over the last two weeks.

The village board heard from some of them Thursday night, Jan. 4.

In September, the village board voted to dissolve its police department as a cost-saving measure. The board later backed away from that vote and funded the department through 2024.

Thursday, those still on the force received a raise. While those who don't say the village deserves better.

"Congratulations on what you've done for this village to make us famous in the worst possible way," said Joe Honzelka, who was one of the six to resign.

He said the board’s September vote to dissolve the department caused concern on the inside.

"I gave a lot to this community, and it certainly wasn't for the pay," Honzelka said. "I could go to Menard's and make more money.

"They voted the police department out," he continued. "Then they got caught with not being able to do it the way they wanted to do it, and so now they're scrambling to try and keep a police department."

He said that concern only amplified following the death of Chief Don Gaglione, by suicide, in October.

On Thursday, board president Jeff Goodman said the board was only looking to save money.

"Some of the people squawking about this," he added, "if you don't live here, why are you so worried about this village?"

Now, acting chief Scott Sosnowski is the only full-time officer left, with five part-time officers filling the void left by the six no longer there.

"This is a safe place to live, and we're going to continue to make this a safe place to live," Sosnowski said.

Police say they’re planning to post job openings for full-time chief and part-time officers soon.

The contract that was approved Thursday also includes a 6% raise.