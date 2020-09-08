Police: Racine teen charged with attempted homicide in shooting

article

A 17-year-old from Racine has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide in connection to a shooting on Aug. 14.

According to a criminal complaint, Jamari Jones shot another juvenile in the chest from close range.

In total, Jones faces charges on eight counts:

Attempted first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon

Attempted armed robbery, use of a dangerous weapon

Carrying a concealed weapon

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18

First-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon (two counts)

Discharge firearm in school zone

Possession of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)

According to a criminal complaint, Racine police were called to a scene near Arthur Avenue and Victory Avenue for a report of a person shot in the chest. The victim was found to have a collapsed lung and taken by Flight for Life to Children's Wisconsin.

Officers determined that the victim was shot a few blocks east in an alley near 16th Street and Deane Boulevard. There, officers recovered approximately seven shell casings.

Investigators located surveillance video of the incident that showed the shooting and the suspect -- since identified as Jones.

The video showed Jones point a gun at the victim, shows the victim pull out a gun and shows Jones fire his gun at the victim from close range, backing up as he did so.

There were two other people with the victim at the time of the shooting, the complaint states.

While in the hospital, the complaint states that the victim identified Jones from a photo line-up as the person who shot him.

Jones was stopped, a passenger in a car at the time, by Racine police and taken into custody on Sept. 4 near Washington Avenue and Grange Avenue in Racine. During that time, officers smelled marijuana. When asked about the smell, the complaint states that Jones motioned toward his car seat where officers found a substance that tested positive for THC.

Investigators determined the distance between the location of the shooting and a nearby elementary school was less than 300 feet, placing the incident within a school zone.