Stolen car pursuit ends near 62nd and North: police
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Five people were arrested early Saturday morning, May 8 after leading police on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.
Wauwatosa police said officers located the stolen vehicle and initiated the pursuit around 2:45 p.m.
The pursuit ended, and the people were taken into custody, near 62nd and North.
On Friday, five people were also arrested after a pursuit ended near 52nd and Hampton, according to Wauwatosa police. That incident started over an altercation at a Best Buy.
