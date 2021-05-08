Expand / Collapse search

Stolen car pursuit ends near 62nd and North: police

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Five people were arrested early Saturday morning, May 8 after leading police on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.

Wauwatosa police said officers located the stolen vehicle and initiated the pursuit around 2:45 p.m.

The pursuit ended, and the people were taken into custody, near 62nd and North.

On Friday, five people were also arrested after a pursuit ended near 52nd and Hampton, according to Wauwatosa police. That incident started over an altercation at a Best Buy.

