Police pursue minivan, 5 arrested near 52nd and Hampton

Wauwatosa police said five people were arrested after a police pursuit ended near 52nd and Hampton on Friday, May 7.

Police said some people were involved in an altercation at a Best Buy before driving off. Officers spotted the suspect minivan and a chase ensued.

The five people inside the vehicle were taken into custody and a gun was recovered, according to police.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident, which unfolded just before 6 p.m.

