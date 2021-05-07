Expand / Collapse search

Police pursue minivan, 5 arrested near 52nd and Hampton

5 arrested after incident, police pursuit

A police pursuit followed an altercation at a Best Buy store, Wauwatosa police said, leading to five arrests.

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police said five people were arrested after a police pursuit ended near 52nd and Hampton on Friday, May 7.

Police said some people were involved in an altercation at a Best Buy before driving off. Officers spotted the suspect minivan and a chase ensued.

The five people inside the vehicle were taken into custody and a gun was recovered, according to police.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident, which unfolded just before 6 p.m.

