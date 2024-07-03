Police presence at Waukesha funeral home; employees found open door

article

Waukesha police responded to the Cesarz Charapala & Zinnecker Funeral Home on N. Moreland on Wednesday, July 3 to conduct an investigation.

Police tell FOX6 News that employees came to work and found an open door. The workers believed they heard a noise coming from inside.

Law enforcement was called to the scene to check the building. FOX6 News counted at least nine squads in the area.

Officials say no one was found, and no arrests were made. However, a funeral home employee tells FOX6 News there was "evidence of a person being inside."

The funeral home does have surveillance cameras, which are still under review.

Police investigation at Waukesha funeral home

Two neighbors told FOX6 News they saw police enter the building with guns drawn and shields up.

The funeral home is right next to Butler Middle School.