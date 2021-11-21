Woman stabbed at Red Roof Inn in Oak Creek; suspect dead

article

Oak Creek police responded to a domestic violence stabbing at the Red Roof Inn near 13th and College in the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 21.

Police found a woman with multiple stab wounds and she was taken to the hospital for treatment. No word on her condition at this time.

Authorities attempted to make contact with the suspect in a room of the hotel with no answer. He was found dead at the scene.

The Milwaukee County medical examiner says an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

This is the second death at this hotel in three weeks. 64-year-old Robert Peret from Fox Point was found dead in a hotel room on Oct. 31. Two suspects were taken into custody in Kentucky in connection to the homicide.

This is a developing story.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android