Police: Porch pirates looking to swindle this holiday season

Last weekend, one Milwaukee man was expecting a Christmas present to be delivered, meant for his five children. But before he could get to his doorstep, the package was stolen — and he caught it all on camera.

"It was there like, about 30 minutes, and then it’s gone," Eduardo Lopez said.

Near the busy intersection of 16th and Lincoln, on Milwaukee's south side...

"I was looking for the package, and obviously, I was trying to find it -- where is it -- and then I checked the cameras and I saw this man taking the package away," he said.

A brazen theft happened in broad daylight -- when an unknown man seen on surveillance video took an Amazon box from his front steps.

"People shouldn’t do that to other people," Lopez said.

Lopez, who lives and works at the residence, said inside the package was an Apple stylus pen worth more than $125.

"I mean, I’m just a regular guy ordering presents for my kids, and just like anyone else, you get the package that day and it’s gone -- it’s disappointing," he said.

Lopez reported the incident to police.

"It’s very disheartening when you see a family that’s worked very hard to provide gifts for this holiday season," said Sgt. Efrain Cornejo of the Milwaukee Police Department.

Sgt. Cornejo said it's not the first incident this season, and warned it won't be the last.

"We understand with the pandemic, there’s been a lot of people online shopping, and it’s important that you want to safeguard your property you’re going to receive," he said.

Other departments are cautioning the same.

Wauwatosa police provided video of a porch pirate already carrying one package and going to steal another.

"To the people that are committing these crimes, I just really want them to take a minute and think about what they’re doing because those gifts are going to someone that is expecting it and wants to have a nice holiday," Sgt. Cornejo said.

Police suggest you track your deliveries, request a signature, leave special instructions, have them delivered to your place of work or use a lockbox.

In addition to reporting the package theft to the shipping company, Sgt. Cornejo says it's so important that you also report it to the police to help them better track potential patterns in these incidents.