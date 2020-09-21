Police need help locating suspect in east side armed robbery

article

Do you recognize him? Police are asking for help identifying and locating a suspect wanted in an armed robbery near UWM's campus.

It happened around 8:15 a.m. near N. Oakland Avenue and E. Hartford Avenue on Sunday, Sept. 20.

The suspect entered the business armed with a hatchet, demanded and obtained property. The suspect fled the on foot westbound on Hartford, according to police.

The suspect is described as an African-American male, 20-25 years of age, 5’8” and 180-200 pounds with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes and a black mask. He was armed with a hatchet.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.