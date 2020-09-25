Police need help finding long-term missing Milwaukee woman

article

Have you seen her? Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating long term missing Tarena Hopgood.

Tarena was last seen on May 10, 2004, in Milwaukee.

She's described as a black female, 49 years old, 5’3”, 100 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information about Tarena’s whereabouts please contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7401.

Please share to help us find her and reunite her with her family.

