Police: Milwaukee man shot, wounded near 39th and Cherry

A 41-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded in the city's Washington Park neighborhood on Wednesday evening, Sept. 2.

Milwaukee police said the man was shot near 39th and Cherry and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation. Police are seeking an unknown suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or via the P3 Tips app.