Milwaukee Lutheran High School lockdown, scene cleared

Milwaukee Lutheran High School was placed on lockdown Friday, Sept. 9, the principal told FOX6 News, because someone reported a person with a gun.

The principal said someone driving past the school saw the allegedly armed person waling outside roughly two minutes before classes were dismissed.

As of 4:45 p.m, Milwaukee police had cleared the scene. There was "no indication" of an active shooter, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.