Police: Man shot, wounded in Milwaukee, 1 taken into custody

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night, Feb. 8 near 89th and Appleton Avenue. It happened around 8:30 p.m.

Police say the victim, a 26-year old Milwaukee man, is recovering at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect, a 74-year old Milwaukee man, has been taken into custody.

The case will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.