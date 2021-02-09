Expand / Collapse search

Police: Man shot, wounded in Milwaukee, 1 taken into custody

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night, Feb. 8 near 89th and Appleton Avenue. It happened around 8:30 p.m. 

Police say the victim, a 26-year old Milwaukee man, is recovering at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

The suspect, a 74-year old Milwaukee man, has been taken into custody.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The case will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.

Man charged in US Capitol riot worked for FBI, lawyer says
slideshow

Man charged in US Capitol riot worked for FBI, lawyer says

Thomas Caldwell, who authorities believe holds a leadership role in the extremist group, worked as section chief for the FBI from 2009 to 2010 after retiring from the Navy, his lawyer wrote.

Former pharmacist accused of sabotaging COVID-19 vaccine due in court
slideshow

Former pharmacist accused of sabotaging COVID-19 vaccine due in court

A former hospital pharmacist accused of sabotaging hundreds of doses of a COVID-19 vaccine is due in federal court.