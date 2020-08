A Milwaukee man, 30, was taken to the hospital after a shooting near 27th Street and McKinley Boulevard Sunday night, Aug. 23.

It happened around 8 p.m.

Police said a 27-year-old male relative was arrested, and the shooting stemmed from an argument at a family gathering.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or the P3 Tips App.