Expand / Collapse search

Police: Man shot in Milwaukee during TV argument

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night, Oct. 31 on the city's south side.

Police said the incident unfolded in the Clarke Square neighborhood near 17th and Washington just after 7 p.m.

Two men -- ages 26 and 24 -- were in an argument over a television set. When the 26-year-old called two friends, he was subsequently pistol-whipped and shot by the 24-year-old.

Police said he is expected to survive his injuries. Authorities are seeking the unknown suspect(s).

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or the P3 Tips app.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Robbery leads to fatal shooting near 35th and Wisconsin
slideshow

Robbery leads to fatal shooting near 35th and Wisconsin

Two men were shot, one fatally, following a robbery near 35th and Wisconsin Saturday morning.

Milwaukee police investigate 4 separate shootings, 6 injured
slideshow

Milwaukee police investigate 4 separate shootings, 6 injured

Six men were injured in four shootings overnight in Milwaukee.