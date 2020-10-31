Police: Man shot in Milwaukee during TV argument

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night, Oct. 31 on the city's south side.

Police said the incident unfolded in the Clarke Square neighborhood near 17th and Washington just after 7 p.m.

Two men -- ages 26 and 24 -- were in an argument over a television set. When the 26-year-old called two friends, he was subsequently pistol-whipped and shot by the 24-year-old.

Police said he is expected to survive his injuries. Authorities are seeking the unknown suspect(s).

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or the P3 Tips app.

