Police: Man pointed gun at protesters after wielding chainsaw

A Milwaukee man, 56, was arrested twice in two days after police said he pointed a gun at protesters a day after threatening his neighbor with a chainsaw.

Police responded to the initial incident around 4:30 Monday on 80th Street near Lisbon Avenue, where the man threatened to harm his neighbor while wielding a chainsaw, according to police. He was taken into custody for disorderly conduct while armed.

Just over 24 hours later, police were back on scene amid a demonstration, with several protesters outside the 56-year-old man's home.

Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers were notified by a witness that the man was inside his home near a window -- motioning a long gun as if he chambered a round before pointing the weapon at the crowd. Video was broadcasted on social media.

The man was arrested for endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon while under the influence of an intoxicant, disorderly conduct while armed and bail jumping.

Police said criminal charges would be referred to the district attorney -- and noted, "The Milwaukee Police Department continues to support the rights of those who choose to peacefully protest."