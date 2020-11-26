36-year-old man fatally shot near 106th and Villard; arrest made
MILWAUKEE - A 36-year-old man was fatally shot near 106th Street and Villard Avenue Thursday evening, Nov. 26, police confirmed -- marking the third homicide in Milwaukee on Thanksgiving.
It happened around 5:30 p.m. during what police called a "domestic incident."
An arrest was made.
In the meantime, police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened just before 2 p.m. Thursday near 13th Street and Hope Avenue, where a 34-year-old man was killed.
This, after a 17-year-old boy was fatally shot around midnight on the city's south side.
Anyone with information on any of these incidents is asked to please reach out to MPD.