36-year-old man fatally shot near 106th and Villard; arrest made

A 36-year-old man was fatally shot near 106th Street and Villard Avenue Thursday evening, Nov. 26, police confirmed -- marking the third homicide in Milwaukee on Thanksgiving.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. during what police called a "domestic incident."

An arrest was made.

In the meantime, police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened just before 2 p.m. Thursday near 13th Street and Hope Avenue, where a 34-year-old man was killed.

This, after a 17-year-old boy was fatally shot around midnight on the city's south side.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is asked to please reach out to MPD.