Expand / Collapse search

Police: Man arrested, fatally shot 2 dogs in Pleasant Prairie

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Pleasant Prairie Police Department

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - The Pleasant Prairie Police Department on Friday, Oct. 16 stated on its Facebook page that a man has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed two dogs.

Police said it happened around 6:40 p.m. on Thursday near 111th Avenue and 82nd Street. Officers arrived at the scene and spoke to a resident who was searching for several of his dogs that had gotten loose.

The dog owner said he had been approached by a witness, who said they saw someone shoot a dog nearby. At that location, police found two dead dogs.

Police arrested a 63-year-old man. When interviewed by police, the man said the dogs had killed several chickens on his property. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The 63-year-old faces two felony counts of mistreatment of animals.

Police said the incident appears to be isolated, and there is no continued threat to residents or their pets.

Woman set on fire by stranger speaks on camera about her healing
slideshow

Woman set on fire by stranger speaks on camera about her healing

A Waukesha woman who was set on fire by a stranger in an unprovoked attack spoke on camera for the first time on Friday, Oct. 16.