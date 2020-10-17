Police: Man arrested, fatally shot 2 dogs in Pleasant Prairie

article

The Pleasant Prairie Police Department on Friday, Oct. 16 stated on its Facebook page that a man has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed two dogs.

Police said it happened around 6:40 p.m. on Thursday near 111th Avenue and 82nd Street. Officers arrived at the scene and spoke to a resident who was searching for several of his dogs that had gotten loose.

The dog owner said he had been approached by a witness, who said they saw someone shoot a dog nearby. At that location, police found two dead dogs.

Police arrested a 63-year-old man. When interviewed by police, the man said the dogs had killed several chickens on his property.

The 63-year-old faces two felony counts of mistreatment of animals.

Police said the incident appears to be isolated, and there is no continued threat to residents or their pets.