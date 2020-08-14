Police investigate separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee, 1 seriously injured

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Thursday night, Aug. 13 and early Friday morning, Aug. 14. Two people were injured, one seriously.

The first shooting happened near 21st and Meinecke around 10:30 p.m.

The victim, a 50-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound and is being treated at a local hospital.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

The second shooting happened outside a bar near 60th and Marion. Police were called to the scene around 1 a.m.

Shooting near 60th and Marion in Milwaukee

The victim, a 40-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Advertisement

Police say the shooting is the result of an argument. A 40-year-old man was arrested in connection to this incident. Milwaukee police continues to seek additional suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.