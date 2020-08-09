Police investigate fatal shooting near 17th and Rogers

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday, August 9, 2020, around 2:30 a.m., near S. 17th Street and W. Rogers Street.

A 27-year-old man from Milwaukee sustained fatal injuries.

The shooting appears to be the result of an argument, according to police.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.