A 21-year-old Waukesha woman is dead following a two-car crash that happened at the intersection of W. College Avenue and S. Racine Avenue in New Berlin Friday evening, July 31, according to police.

The crash happened around 7:20 p.m.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation by the New Berlin Police Department.

Police are not releasing any more information at this time.