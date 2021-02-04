Expand / Collapse search

Police investigate bomb threat near Holton and Capitol

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a bomb threat that happened at Walmart on N. Holton Street and E. Capitol Drive shortly before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3.

The building was evacuated and searched, but nothing was located, according to police.

Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7252 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.  

