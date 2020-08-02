Police investigate 4 non-fatal shootings, 5 injured, 2 seriously

Police are investigating four shootings that happened over the course of six hours on Saturday night, August 1 into the early morning hours of Sunday, August 2.

Police responded to the first shooting near 41st and Burleigh just after 8 p.m. on August 1 and found a 30-year-old female who suffered a serious gunshot wound. A 31-year-old male has been taken into custody. This appears to have stemmed from an argument between the two that occurred at a local business.

Police responded to a double shooting near 5th and Walnut around 12:45 a.m. on August 2. Both victims showed up at a local hospital. One victim is a 25-year-old female with a non-life threatening gunshot wound and the second victim is a 27-year-old male who suffered multiple serious gunshot wounds. Police are still looking for a suspect or suspects in this case.

The third shooting involves a 35-year-old male victim who walked into a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He said he was shot near 25th and Wells around 2 a.m.

The fourth shooting involves a 27-year-old male who walked into another local hospital with a graze wound. It is believed the shooting occurred near 11th and Ring at approximately 1:00 a.m.

All incidents are under investigation.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call Milwaukee police 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.