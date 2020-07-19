Police investigate 3 non-fatal shootings; 3 injured

MILWAUKEE -- Police are investigating three shootings that left three people injured in Milwaukee.



The first shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 18 near 15th Street and North Avenue, where police said the victim was walking when shots were fired and he was subsequently struck.



A 26-year-old man from Milwaukee sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.



The second shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. near 27th Street and Hope Avenue. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The circumstances and suspects are unknown at this time.





Shooting near N. 75th Street and Brown Deer Road





The third shooting happened an hour later, around 12:15 a.m., near N. 75th Street and Brown Deer Road. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The individuals involved were all known to each other.





Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to please contact police.