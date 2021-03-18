Expand / Collapse search

Police investigate 2 battery incidents in Milwaukee, believed to be related

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two battery incidents that occurred on Wednesday night, March 17. Police believe these incidents are related. 

The first incident occurred at approximately 7:15 p.m. near Howell and Dover Street. Police say an unknown suspect struck the victim. The victim, a 31-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained minor injuries and did not receive medical attention.  

The second incident occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m. near Howell Avenue and Dewey Place. Police say an unknown suspect struck the victim several times. The victim, a 51-year-old woman from Milwaukee, sustained minor injuries and did not receive medical attention.  

The suspect is described as an African American male, 20-25 years of age.  

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7262 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 TIPS APP.  

