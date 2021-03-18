Police investigate 2 battery incidents in Milwaukee, believed to be related

Milwaukee police are investigating two battery incidents that occurred on Wednesday night, March 17. Police believe these incidents are related.

The first incident occurred at approximately 7:15 p.m. near Howell and Dover Street. Police say an unknown suspect struck the victim. The victim, a 31-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained minor injuries and did not receive medical attention.

The second incident occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m. near Howell Avenue and Dewey Place. Police say an unknown suspect struck the victim several times. The victim, a 51-year-old woman from Milwaukee, sustained minor injuries and did not receive medical attention.

The suspect is described as an African American male, 20-25 years of age.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7262 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 TIPS APP.