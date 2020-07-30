Police: Domestic violence-related shooting leaves 63-year-old woman dead; suspect arrested

Police are investigating a domestic violence-related fatal shooting that happened just after 4 p.m. near N. 72nd Street and W. Warbler Court on Thursday, July 30.

A 63-year-old woman from Milwaukee was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to police.

The suspect, a 42-year-old Milwaukee male who resided with the victim, turned himself in to police.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.