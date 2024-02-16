Police chase stolen Maryland State Highway vehicle across counties

Police chased a stolen Maryland State Highway Administration vehicle from Prince George's County to Montgomery County for nearly an hour Friday night.

The driver barreled through cars on busy streets and drove through electrical wires in a grassy field. At one point during the chase, the truck collided with several police cruisers near southbound Route 29 in the area of Prelude Drive.

The Prince George's County Police Department said the vehicle was reported stolen at 5:15 p.m. from a Park-and-Ride at 95 and 495 in College Park.

Around 6:30 p.m., the driver pulled over in a White Oak neighborhood and appeared to surrender.

SkyFox captured officers taking the suspect into custody.

Officials closed northbound Columbia Pike (US-29) at Burnt Mills Shopping Center driveway and two left southbound lanes on Columbia Pike. But all roads have since reopened.

