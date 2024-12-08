Police chase from Milwaukee to Racine County, driver in custody

A driver led police on a chase on the freeway on Sunday morning, Dec. 8.

DOT cameras captured part of the pursuit that started somewhere in Milwaukee County after 7:30 a.m.

The driver went southbound on I-43 and eventually I-94, driving down into Racine County.

Eventually, the driver exited the freeway by driving the wrong way on one of the on-ramps at State Highway 20 in Racine County.

The driver then drove to the northbound off-ramp before police closed in and around the vehicle.

The DOT camera showed police surrounding the vehicle with guns drawn, before the driver surrendered. Police took the driver into custody before the camera feed was cut.

Editor's note: The video's lower third text indicates that the chase happened on I-43/94. Only part of the chase was on I-43/94. By the time the chase ended in Racine County, it was on I-41/94.