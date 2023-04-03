Police chase: Female driver in custody after allegedly stealing LASD cruiser

A woman who allegedly stole a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department cruiser led deputies on a chase Monday from Compton to Orange County, where she was eventually boxed in by other vehicles and taken into custody.

Reports of the chase came in around 1:30 p.m. in the area of West Rancho Dominguez, an incorporated area in LA County. The pursuit then quickly moved to Carson.

According to officials, this all started when the suspect jumped into the LASD cruiser when it was parked, and that's when officials began chasing them.

At one point, the driver topped 160 mph.

The driver eventually made their way onto the 91 Freeway and mad their way into Orange County. In Anaheim, the driver seemingly headed into a dead end before navigating into what was apparently an industrial yard. Shortly thereafter, deputies used a PIT maneuver to spin the driver around, then pinned the cruiser in with other LASD vehicles.

Deputies pulled their weapons, and approached the suspect, opened the door, pulled the driver out of the cruiser, and took the driver, a woman, into custody.