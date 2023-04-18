Expand / Collapse search

Police chase ends on Milwaukee's south side, 1 arrested

Police chase ends near 31st and Hayes

One person was arrested Tuesday morning, April 18 following a police pursuit that ended on Milwaukee's south side.

Video from the scene shows multiple Wauwatosa and Milwaukee police cars at the intersection of 31st and Hayes. A gray van is parked on the scene of the road. 

No additional details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 