Police chase ends at Brookfield golf course; suspect on the run

A police chase started in Waukesha and ended on a Brookfield golf course on Monday night, Feb. 19.

The night was far from quiet for residents like Tom Long, living in a nearby neighborhood.

"I heard a lot of sirens," Long said. "I thought they were going past us. I look out the window and they're here on my block."

He said he saw at least 10 squad cars.

"They had the road blocked off, lights going and we see officers over here with flashlights," Long said.

The Waukesha Police Department said it was all part of an attempted arrest, which turned into a chase, where the vehicle crashed while exiting on the off-ramp at Morland Road and I-94.

The suspect, 30-year-old Lavonte Price, ran away and is still on the run.

Police said Price has been on the run for a period of time and has an arrest warrant for robbery with the use of force, among other criminal charges.

Those with information are asked to contact Waukesha police at 262-524-3831.