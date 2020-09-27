Police ask for help identifying suspect in Sheboygan armed robbery

article

Police are asking for help identifying and locating a suspect wanted in an armed robbery around 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26.

It happened at the Minit Mart on N. 10th Street and Geele Avenue, according to police.

Upon arrival, officers learned that the suspect approached the clerk to make a purchase. The suspect produced an object that was believed to be a weapon and demanded cash from the register. He fled the business with an undisclosed amount of currency. There were no injuries reported.

The suspect is unknown and remains at large.

The suspect is described as a Black male in his late teens to mid-late 20s, between 5'8 and 5'10" with an average build. He was last seen in dark gray shoes, light gray sweatpants, a black t-shirt with a white "Black Panther" logo, and a dark blue/black baseball cap with a red brim with white lettering. He was also wearing a red face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheboygan Police Department. You may also submit an anonymous tip to Sheboygan Countywide Crime Stoppers via their website at www.cuffthem.com or by calling 1-877-CUF-THEM.