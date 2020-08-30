Police: 67-year-old man seated in front yard killed in crash near 86th and Adler

A 67-year-old Milwaukee man seated in a front yard was killed Sunday evening, Aug. 30 when a vehicle crashed into the man and the front of a home.

Police said it happened shortly after 6 p.m.

The Milwaukee Fire Department attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene on foot -- and police are looking for that person.

The identity of the victim is not being shared at this time, pending family notification, police said Sunday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crimestoppers at 414-224-TIPS.