Police: 6 hurt in 5 separate shooting incidents Monday afternoon, evening

MILWAUKEE -- Six Milwaukee men were hurt in five separate shootings shortly before noon Monday, July 27.



The first happened around 11:30 a.m. near 20th Street and Greenfield Avenue, where police said a 29-year-old man suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.



Twenty minutes later, just before noon, police said a 20-year-old man was shot after crash near 35th Street and Lisbon Avenue. Police said the shooting victim was in a stolen vehicle and disregarded a stop sign -- striking another motorist. That driver then shot the victim and fled the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.



Officers were on scene Monday near Fond du Lac Avenue and Hoyt Place, where two men, ages 31 and 21 were shot and wounded.



On Monday evening, around 5:30 p.m., police said a 35-year-old man was shot and wounded near 19th Street and Capitol Drive.



About an hour later, a 32-year-old man was shot near 48th Street and Chambers Street. Police said the incident stemmed from "an argument with actors known to the victim."



Police are seeking "unknown suspects" in each case except for the final shooting. Police said a 31-year-old Milwaukee woman was arrested in that case, and they're seeking one other person.





Anyone with any information regarding these incidents is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.



