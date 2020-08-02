Police: 40-year-old man shot while seated in vehicle near Green Bay and Teutonia

A 40-year-old man was hurt in a shooting as he sat in his vehicle near Green Bay Road and Teutonia Avenue Sunday morning, Aug. 2.

It happened shortly before 11 a.m.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital for treatment, and is expected to survive.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.