Police: 40-year-old man shot, killed near 23rd and Rogers in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday night, Aug. 11 near 23rd and Rogers. It happened around 10:45 p.m.

Police say the victim, a 40-year-old Milwaukee man, died as a result of his injuries.

This is an open and ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.