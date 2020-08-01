Police: 36-year-old man injured in shooting near Buffum and Meinecke

Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened around 11:45 p.m. on Friday near N. Buffum Street and W. Meinecke Avenue.

A 36-year-old Milwaukee man sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting are under investigation.

So far, no suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.