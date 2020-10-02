Expand / Collapse search

Police: 31-year-old shot near 23rd and Becher on city's south side

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened near S. 23rd and W. Becher around 2 a.m. Friday. 

The victim, a 31-year old male, was rushed to the hospital and into surgery. He is expected to survive, according to police.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

