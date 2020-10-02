Police: 31-year-old shot near 23rd and Becher on city's south side

article

Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened near S. 23rd and W. Becher around 2 a.m. Friday.

The victim, a 31-year old male, was rushed to the hospital and into surgery. He is expected to survive, according to police.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.