Police: 3 wounded in 2 separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee

article

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Tuesday night, Oct. 6. Three people were wounded as a result of the shootings.

Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at approximately 8:55 p.m. in the area of 5th and Hayes.

According to police, involved groups exchanged gunfire, resulting in gunshot wounds suffered by two victims. A 39-year-old man and a 52-year-old man, both from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The second shooting happened at approximately 11:00 p.m. near 37th and Darien.

Shooting near 37th and Darien in Milwaukee

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Advertisement

Police say unknown suspects fired their guns at the victim, who was taken by a citizen to another location where police located him. He was transported to a local hospital.

The 22-year-old Milwaukee man sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.