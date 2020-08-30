Police: 3 people shot, wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee early Sunday

article

Milwaukee police say three people were shot and wounded in separate incidents early Sunday, Aug. 30.

The first incident happened around 12:45 a.m. near 19th and Capitol. Officials say a 28-year-old Milwaukee man suffered a gunshot wound after an argument with a known suspect. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The suspect is being sought.

Investigators are seeking unknown suspects in a shooting that happened near 53rd and Congress around 1:45 a.m.

The victim, a 57-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries -- and walked to a hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Lastly, the third incident happened shortly after 2 a.m. near 36th and Center. Police say a man sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The circumstances and suspects are unknown at this time.

Anyone with any information on either of these incidents is urged to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.